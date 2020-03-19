Capital Dental goes virtual during COVID-19

The American Dental Association is telling dentists nationwide to postpone routine checkups.

This change is making one Lincoln dental office more creative.

Capital Dental is seeing less that 88 percent of their patients in their building but this week they've starting see their clients through a new channel.

Capital Dental has taken to virtual visits to help keep patients home but also healthy.

"We're the first locally to kind of do it," said Dr. Addison Killeen, a dentist with Capital Dental. "It's a really easy way to save people a trip out of the house if it's something that could be put off until after this virus calms down."

Dr. Addison Killeen says the video calls are great for patients who aren't experiencing a lot of pain.

"Some of those smaller of a chipped filling this isn't going to get bad in a few weeks I can say hey lets treat that in three to four weeks," said Dr. Killeen. "Not have you come into the office at this time."

Killeen and his partner are used to seeing 50 patients a day, these days that number isn't even double digits.

"Now we're down to about six emergencies a day so it's a pretty big hit," said Dr. Killeen. "The staff is amazing. They're doing really well. Everybody is cutting back in this difficult time."

Any issues with pain, swelling or infection would be considered an emergency.

The dentists don't want to discourage anyone from coming in.

Capital Dental has also made changes to their waiting room.

Its doing a text to chair service. Once you arrive you text the assistants and they'll come and get you. That way nobody is left waiting in waiting room.