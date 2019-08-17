"Clear the Shelter Day" at Capital Humane Society

The Capital Humane society is near capacity and with it being their busy season they took a different adoption approach on Saturday.

The center is at capacity with their cats and near capacity with dogs. Directors at the center say having these promotions are important to help the animals find forever homes.

It was Clear the Shelter Day at the pet adoption center in south Lincoln. That means all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens were able to be adopted for just $50.

"We are an open-admission shelter, meaning we take in anything and everything. So when we're full at our adoption center, it always gets backlogged a little bit. We always want to do promotions similar to this to get as many homes for these pets as we can," said Shelby Backhus, Director of Operations at Pieloch Pet Adoption Center

The adoption promotion only ran on Saturday, but the center has promotions frequently.

