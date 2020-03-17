Capital Humane Society limiting visitors to three at a time, asks that people who are sick stay home

The Capital Humane Society will continue to stay open, but has made some changes to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release from Bob Downey, CEO of the Humane Society, he said the both the admissions and assessment center and the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center will continue to stay open on their regular schedule.

However, if you come to the admissions and assessment center looking for a lost pet and have symptoms of a cold or flu, they ask that you request a face mask at the front counter.

"Ideally you should send someone who is not ill to do this," the release said.

If going to the admissions and assessment center to relinquish ownership of a pet, and cold or flu symptoms they ask that the trip be delayed until healthy, and if this isn't possible to call the shelter to discuss how they can help.

They ask that anyone with cold or flu symptoms not come to the Pieloch Pet adoption center.

They're also limiting the number of adoption visitors to the facility to three at a time. If there are already three people there when somebody arrives, they'll call you when you can enter the building.

They will not allow visitors who are coming just to look at animals.

The release says the Humane Society is also practicing high levels of cleanliness and encouraging their employees to continue following CDC guidelines, so they can stay open.

These policies will be in affect until further notice.