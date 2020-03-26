Capital Humane Society moves to appointment-only adoptions

The Capital Humane Society has implemented new safety precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and comply with new public gathering restrictions.

Adoptions at the Capital Humane Society's Pieloch Pet Adoption Center and now by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, you can call the adoption center at 402-441-4488, extension 1.

Customers will be allowed into the adoption center one at a time. In addition, only one person will be allowed in the interaction room at a time.

The Capital Humane Society is also only allowing one customer in the Admissions and Assessment Center at a time.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Capital Humane Society is not accepting donations of towels, washcloths, bedding, blankets, or pet beds.

The Humane Society posted on Facebook saying, "We are grateful for your support and patience during this time of uncertainty. Your support allows us to continue to provide services for homeless animals in our community."