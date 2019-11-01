Capital One says outage has been resolved

Capital One announced the issues that caused an outage Friday have been resolved.

It tweeted:

"The technical issues impacting some of our services have been resolved. If you continue to experience any difficulties, please reach out to us. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Earlier in the day, Capital One tweeted that was experiencing technical issues for the second time this week.

The tweet read:

“Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience.”

A company spokesperson said that customers would not be responsible for late fees associated with the issue.

Customers had trouble accessing their accounts, including direct deposits.

On Monday, the bank tweeted that it had experienced technical issues, but that those were resolved.

Customers on the Twitter thread complained about dropped calls with customer service after being on hold for long periods of time.

