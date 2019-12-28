Truck bomb in Somalia’s capital kills at least 61 people

The director of an ambulance service in Somalia’s capital says the death toll from a truck bombing has risen to at least 61.

He says more than 50 people were wounded.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

Police said the dead included two Turkish nationals.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that police say targeted a tax collection center.

However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.

