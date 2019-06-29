Car crash ends with one car on its side

Upton Grey Lane & Bridle Lane. (Source: 10/11)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- A car crash resulted with one vehicle up on its side on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 56th and Yankee Hill road at Upton Grey & Bridle Lane at around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials one person was transported with minor injuries.

 