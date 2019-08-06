Car crash near Burwell kills York man

A York man is dead after a car crash near Burwell which authorities say was caused by a reckless pilot car driver.

Garfield County Attorney Dale Crandall said in a press release Tuesday that Dennis Neville, 76, York, died Monday of injuries received in a two-car crash Sunday just north of Burwell on Highway 11.

Crandall said Neville was driving a north-bound utility vehicle Sunday afternoon when it was overtaken and struck by a northbound pilot vehicle escorting a truck carrying a commercial wide load. The truck was not involved in the collision.

Crandall said the driver of the pilot vehicle was Wanda Mueller, 83, of Scottsbluff. She was cited for reckless driving. Additional charges may be filed when the State Patrol completes its investigation of the accident.

Crandall said Neville was taken by ambulance Sunday afternoon to Valley County Hospital in Ord. He was later transferred to a Lincoln hospital where he died early Monday morning.