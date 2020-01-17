Car crashes into Casey's General Store

Lincoln Police responded to a car which crashed into a Casey's General Store on Friday. The incident took place at around 8:45 p.m. at the Casey's General Store near Leighton Avenue and N. Cotner Boulevard.

Casey's is closed until officials examine the area for structural integrity and the area is cleaned up. The damage estimate is still underway.

LPD spoke with the driver and then let them leave the scene.

This is an ongoing story. More details will be released as they become available.