Car fire damages two nearby houses

A car caught fire near 30th and Q Sunday evening. (Source:KOLN)
Updated: Sun 9:07 PM, Feb 02, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a car fire near 30th and Q Streets around 8:25 p.m. Sunday.

Acting Battalion Chief Brian Giles said a van caught fire, and melted siding on two nearby houses.

No one was injured, and both houses are still livable.

Investigators are still on scene.

 