Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded car fire, which spread to a nearby garage, in the Highlands on Sunday morning.

LFR was contacted about a car fire at 6127 NW 9th Street at around 4:05 a.m. According to officials, soon after the fire spread to a nearby garage. The fire took around 10 to 15 minutes to put out and caused $15,000 in damages.

LFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.