Car theft, crash leads to citations for Grand Island juvenile

A nine-year-old boy tried to elude Grand Island police after stealing a car Sunday night The incident ended when the car ran into a house.

Police had been looking for a boy that took off from them on a bike earlier in the night when they received word of a stolen car. That first incident occurred in the area of 10th Street and Eddy Street.

The stolen car was later seen near 1st Street and Locust Street. That's when the suspect again tried to elude police. He eventually crashed the 2007 Honda Civic into a home on the 300 block of Ashton Avenue.

The crash damaged the front porch area of the home, leaving a gaping hole in the bricks next to stairs leading up to the porch.

Police say the boy wasn't hurt and refused to get out of the car. Officers who broke in and took him out say he spit on them and used racial slurs.

The nine-year-old was cited for Flight to Avoid Arrest, which is a felony.

He was also cited for misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon (a knife), motor vehicle theft and assault on a police officer by spitting on him.

Police officials say the boy was released to his parents as most juvenile facilities are not equipped to take someone that young.