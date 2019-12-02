Car wreck on 281 north of Hastings

At least three vehicles were involved in a late Monday afternoon car crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings.

The accident was reported after 4:00 PM Monday on 281 near the 82nd street intersection.

A picture of the wreck showed a sedan wedged under a pickup just behind a pickup fitted with a large box.

Numerous emergency workers were on the scene. Traffic in the southbound lanes of 281 were re-routed.

A Local4 reporter on the scene said a medical helicopter was on the scene.

