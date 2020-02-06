Carbon monoxide leak causes 50 people to be evacuated from north Lincoln apartment

Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigated high carbon monoxide levels at an apartment complex on Thursday. LFR arrived at the 48th and Holdrege apartments at around 9 p.m.

According to officials, firefighters went room to room with masks because the air was too dangerous to breathe.

Around 50 people were evacuated from the building. They've seen extremely high carbon monoxide readings in various hallways and rooms, but nobody needed medical treatment.

This event is ongoing and will be updated when new information becomes available.