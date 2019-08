High levels of carbon monoxide forced evacuations of at least one business near 48th and O streets on Friday.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. to the area of 223 N 48th Street.

Black Hills Energy and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded, and evacuated people in the area due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Emergency crews took readings and began to air out the business.

A cause for the leak has yet to be determined.