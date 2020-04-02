Card skimmer found at Caseys General Store in Beatrice

After a card skimmer was found at a gas station in Beatrice, authorities are asking those who purchased fuel there to check their bank activity.

Beatrice Police said on Wednesday a card skimmer was found at the West Court Caseys Store on the southeast pump, No. 2.

The skimmer was likely there for 3-4 days, police said.

“If you have purchased fuel at this Caseys within the past 3-4 days please check your bank card and make sure there has not been any illegal activity on your card. If there has, notify your bank right away and then make a report with us,” BPD said. “Merchants, please check your pumps and ATMs carefully. This device was pretty sophisticated and was placed inside the pump, not on the outside.”

