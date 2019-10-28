Carly Pearce headlines the Single Barrel Saturday

Country music star Carly Pearce will be performing at the Single Barrel on Saturday. The show will start at 8 p.m. at 130 N 10th St.

Tickets are available at CarlyPearce.com.

With songs like her No.1 debut "Every Little Things" Pearce has been designated the highest charting solo female debut since July 2015. Her songs steered a chart-topping trifecta on SiriusXM’s The Highway, that also includes “If My Name Was Whiskey” and “Hide The Wine.”

Carly’s new single “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is a duet with Lee Brice that she wrote alongside Luke Combs, Jonathan Singleton and Randy Montana.

In 2018, she won both the CMT Music Awards Breakthrough Video of the Year and Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist. In 2019 she picked up nominations for iHeartRadio Music Awards Best New Country Artist, ACM Awards New Female Artist of the Year, CMT Music Awards Female Video of the Year and is currently vying for CMA Awards New Artist of the Year.