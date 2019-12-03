Carter waives extradition in a Colorado courtroom, charged with 1st degree murder of Imperial woman

Keonna Carter waived extradition in a Larimer County, Colorado courtroom Tuesday morning. She is charged with 9 felonies and 2 misdemeanors for the November murder of Annika Swanson of Imperial.

Keonna Carter waived extradition in a Larimer County, Colorado courtroom Tuesday morning. She is charged with 9 felonies and 2 misdemeanors for the November murder of Annika Swanson of Imperial. (SOURCE: Melanie Standiford News 2).

Charges to Carter for 22-year-old Swanson's murder include First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault.

Because Carter waived extradition, she will be transported to Nebraska's Chase County Jail by Chase County Sheriff Kevin Mueller, who is responsible for bringing her to Nebraska to be tried.

Carter will appear in Chase County Court at 1:00 pm Mountain Time on December 11, 2019.

Another suspect, Kevin German will appear in Larimer county court on Friday morning (December 6th). He will either waive or contest extradition. If he waives extradition, he, too, will be brought to Chase County to face his charges.

German's charges are the same as Carters: nine felonies and 2 misdemeanors including First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault.

Annika Swanson's body was found in a drainage pipe in southwest Nebraska Sunday, November 24th. .

According to court documents German and Carter are suspected of leaving 22-year-old Annika Swanson of Imperial in a drainage pipe in a Chase County pasture on November 14.

The records show Carter told investigators that German beat up Swanson and the two forced Swanson down into the pipe on November 14. Using Carter's information, authorities found and recovered Swanson's lightly clad body in the pipe on Sunday. Her father had reported her missing three days earlier.

The case came to light after another 22-year-old Imperial woman was reported kidnapped and found.

43-year-old Russell T. Mann of rural Enders is charged with two felony counts of Accessory to kidnapping; one for Swanson, and the other for the young woman who was found alive, who KNOP chooses not to name to protect her privacy. Mann will appear in Chase County Court at 1:00 pm Mountain Time on December 11, 2019.

