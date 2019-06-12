Cary will continue to lead planning department

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that David Cary will transition from Interim Director to Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department.

The appointment is pending approval by the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board.Cary has served as the Interim Director for the past four and a half years. He previously worked in the Planning Department as a Transportation Planner from 2003 to 2012 and then as the Long-Range Planning Manager from 2012 to 2014. He has 25 years of planning experience, working multiple years in the Chicago area and five years for the City of Omaha Planning Department. Cary earned his master’s degree in Regional Planning from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame. He is married and has two children.

“I am honored and excited to serve as Planning Director,” said Cary. “Lincoln and Lancaster County offer wonderful opportunities to live, work, learn and play - all attributes that contribute to our high quality of life. I am dedicated to working toward enhancing these quality of life assets and supporting the continued smart growth of our community.”

The Mayor said she was pleased to bring Cary on board in a more permanent capacity.

“David Cary is committed to making Lincoln an even better place for all to call home,” she said. “I look forward to working with him to strengthen and grow our community while preserving and enhancing what makes it special.”

In addition to the Director, the Planning Department has 20 staff members who review land development proposals and prepare plans for land use, transportation, utilities and other community facilities to meet future growth needs. More information on the Planning Department is available at here.