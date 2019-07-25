Casey's hopes new app will make pizza ordering easier

Ordering pizza from Casey's has never been this easy.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. has relaunched its mobile app for iPhones and Android devices.

With the all-new app, customers can browse their local menu, customize their pizza, and place an order with just a few taps.

"If you're on the road, or coming home from a child's sporting event or work, ordering a Casey's pizza from your mobile device is now easier than ever, " said Art Sebastian, Casey's VP of Digital Experience. "You can literally order your favorite Casey's pizza from your favorite store in three clicks."

With the launch, customers can use code TREAT until Friday, July 26, to get a free desert or breadsticks when they order any large pizza. This is for mobile app orders.

Also Casey's is offering customers a chance to win free pizza for a year. Customers can sign up online to participate, and a surprise drawing will take place where the fastest customers to respond will win the biggest prize. More information can be found HERE.

