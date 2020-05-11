Cash, lottery tickets stolen from northwest Lincoln gas station

Lincoln police officers are investigating an overnight burglary at a gas station in northwest Lincoln.

Officers said just before 5 a.m. on Monday an employee was showing up to work at Fat Dogz gas station on NW 12th Street, near W Adams St and I-80, when they noticed someone had thrown a rock through the front door.

LPD said when officers arrived at the gas station, the saw the front door was broken, as well as cash, lottery tickets, e-cigarettes, and cigars had been stolen.

Responding officers also found that the cash register and surveillance video equipment was damaged. Investigators estimate the damage to be around $500.

Investigators say the total loss at the gas station is $1,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call or reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.