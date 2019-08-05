"Bootzy the Cat" shot in head with arrow

The Adams County Feline Coalition needs your help finding the people responsible for shooting an arrow through the head of a family pet.

A Kenesaw resident contacted a volunteer with the ACFC around 1 p.m. Sunday after their pet cat returned home with an arrow in its head.

The cat was rushed to a Central Nebraska Veterinary Clinic, where it remains after surgery Sunday. It's in stable condition at this time.

The name of the cat's owner and vet clinic aren't being released at this time.

The ACFC is a non-profit trap-neuter-release organization founded in February 2019. They trap feral cats in Adams County. Once the cats are neutered or spayed and given a rabies vaccine, they're released back to where they were trapped.

A volunteer with ACFC checked traps placed near a feral colony at 2 p.m. Sunday to find they were damaged and destroyed. They reported both incidents to the Adams County Sheriffs Office.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people who committed these crimes. The investigation is ongoing.

Animal cruelty in the state of Nebraska is a Class III-A Felony.

The Adams County Feline Coalition set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Bootzy. If a reward is never given, the funds will go to the Hastings Community Foundation.