Catch a Cop makes connecting with community easier

Lincoln law enforcement hosted Catch a Cop and 5K Foot Pursuit fun runs today in order to better connect with community.

For the younger crowd, Catch a Cop, allows them to "catch" an officer by putting a sticker badge on them while running by.

There were two waves of 1-mile runners and 1 wave of 5K Foot Pursuit racers.

While there were medals and bounce houses involved, parents and law enforcement alike say it's important to connect in a situation that isn't traumatic.

"It's important not just to see them on TV or in their cars, but to see that they're real human beings," said Demoine Adams, a participant at the event today. "The men and women, they have families as well. They work hard, but it's important for them to play hard too."

The children's races featured over 200 runners and the 5K race had just around 70 runners. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said interacting with the public in a safe and healthy setting is something the force is always trying to do.

