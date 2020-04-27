Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska gets $200,000 in donations

During the coronavirus outbreak, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska continues to serve those most vulnerable in our state, and now, they're able to do even more.

The organization was given $200,000 in grants, with the majority of the donations coming from individuals in the community and Nebraska businesses.

The grant will provide cash assistance to those needing help with things like paying rent, utilities, auto repair and childcare.

"It's beautiful that in times of such uncertainty, I think that people are really able to rise and come together and make sure help gets to where it's needed most," says Katie Patrick, regional director of social services at Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

On a normal basis, Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska helps about 10 families a week with cash assistance. After receiving the $200,000 in donations, they're now looking to help more individuals, specifically, those being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic .

Representatives from Catholic Social Services say they're beyond grateful for the donations.

Patrick tells 10/11 Now, "It really goes full circle. It's the donors who are able to give, my staff who's able to help more, and then, the community that's able to receive more because of everyone involved."

There is an application process for those wanting to receive assistance.

People needing help in Lincoln can call (402) 327-6211 on Mondays beginning at 9 a.m.

Catholic Social Services is also reaching out to those in need living in Imperial, Hastings and Auburn.

People living in Imperial can call (402) 327-6299 during daytime hours.

Hastings residents can call (402) 463-2112 Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Those requiring cash assistance in Auburn can call (402) 327-6242 Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska is also delivering same-day groceries from their food pantry in Lincoln to the elderly and for people who are home-bound.

For more information, visit their website.