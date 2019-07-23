Animal Control rescues 31 cats from Lincoln home

Animal Control said 31 cats have been taken from a Lincoln home, all of which have tested positive for a contagious viral disease.

The cats were taken from the home at 3337 St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon.

Animal Control said they received a tip about the issue during a call around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Animal Control, the cats tested positive for feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious viral disease.

It is unclear how the cats became sick or the living conditions inside the house. However, Animal Control said there were elevated ammonia levels inside the home.

Neighbors in the area said they sometimes smelled odors coming from the home.

Animal Control said all the cats will have to be quarantined, and they are working with the Capital Humane Society.

1011 is working to find out if any citations have been issued to the caretaker of the animals.

A person is only allowed to have five cats inside city limits unless you get a special permit to allow for 15.