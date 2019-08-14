Caught on camera, man steals kid's bike

A thief was caught on camera stealing from a kid, now on the first week of school he no longer has his own way of getting to class.

Holden Schroder worked all summer to raise money for his new bike.

His mom says that's all gone to waste since it was stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Security cameras are common throughout Lincoln.

Holden Schroder and Jacob Milburn stopped by Jacob's house after school with him was his new bike.

"It was a birthday gift from my grandma, and it's a very nice bike. It means a lot to me because it was from her and it was a birthday gift," said Schroder.

Around 20 minutes later, the cameras caught a man taking the bike near 56th and X St.

This act has the two families feeling a range of emotions.

"I’m angry, surprised and worried. Thought it was disgraceful and unpleasant. Just didn't like it very much," said Schroder.

"Complete rage honestly. Then I called the police, checked out the video camera footage, and got the guy completely stealing it in broad daylight right up here by my porch,” said Jon Milburn Jacob’s father.

Schroder's bike had a lock on it, but it wasn't locked at the time.

The 14 year old worked all summer because he wanted to help pay for the bike.

"He wanted to buy his own bike but his grandma said she would buy the bike, so Holden planned to pay her for half," said Ashley Knight Holden's mom, "He detasseled all summer to help pay for it."

Schroder is an 8th grader at Culler Middle School.

Now this family, with only one car, has to find another way to get him to school.

"If somebody sees this guy just please report him. We'd really like to get Holden's bike back. No questions asked just get us the bike back,” said Knight.

