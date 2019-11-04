Caught on camera: suspected package thief

A viewer reached out to us with a surveillance video of a suspected package thief.

(Source: KOLN).

The video was taken on Friday afternoon near 26th & Garfield.

The woman says this stranger stole a package from a neighboring house, then came to her property to open the package and steal some of what was inside. She has some distinguishing characteristics, like orange or pink hair and ratted jeans.

"I felt violated because this is my home. This is my kids' home. I didn't feel comfortable with it at all,” said Jackie.

Not only that, but Jackie said the woman also tried to break into her home.

She says she's getting the word out in hopes people will remember to always lock their doors.

Lincoln Police told her they might know who the suspect is and if the woman did it once, she'll likely do it again.