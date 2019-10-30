Cause of duplex fire referred to LPD for further investigation

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a duplex fire Wednesday night caused $30,000 in damage and killed a cat.

The call came in just before 5:10 p.m. near 51st and Adams Streets in north Lincoln.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said the fire started and was confined to the kitchen, but there's smoke damage throughout one side of the duplex. Crews were able to control the fire in less than 15 minutes.

Gegg said one the person who lives in the duplex where the fire started did make it out, but emergency crews took them to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A fire inspector told LFR to refer the cause of the fire to Lincoln Police for further investigation.

Damage estimates include $20,000 to the building, $10,000 in damage to things inside.