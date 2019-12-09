Cedars in Lincoln is using their Angel Tree to make a child's Christmas wish come true

If you're looking to make a difference for a child in Lincoln this holiday season, time is running out to grab an ornament off the Cedars Angel Tree.

For over 70 years, Cedars has been a place where children in Lincoln can find a safe space and a new beginning. The Cedars Angel Tree is inside Gateway Mall right next to Scooters by the Food Court. It's decorated with red ornaments, which list an item a child wants, as well as a little about the child.

Cedars president Jim Blue tells 10/11, "When our community comes forward and shows them the love of the holiday season, it's a special mark that I've seen last for years and years with kids. So, it makes a huge difference. It could be about a 17-year-old who gets a nice coat that's new for the first time in their lives, instead of a hand-me-down of a hand-me-down."

You can donate now through December 13, 2019. Simply grab an ornament, then purchase the item listed. You can then drop the item off in the big gift box.

For more information about Cedars and how to donate after the holiday season is over, visit here.