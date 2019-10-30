Celebrate Halloween at The Phantom of the Opera with $31 tickets

The Lied Center for Performing Arts is celebrating Halloween with a ticket deal that's as sweet as Halloween candy.

The Lied Center is offering tickets to see The Phantom of the Opera on October 31 for just $31.

Tickets to The Phantom of the Opera can be purchased online here. You must use the promo code HALLOWEEN at checkout.

If you can't make it to see The Phantom of the Opera on Halloween, the remaining shows in Lincoln are:

Friday, November 1, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 2, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 3, 2019, 7:00 p.m.