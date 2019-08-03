National Night Out aims to promote police-community partnerships

The public is invited to celebrate National Night Out with four free events Tuesday, August 6. The annual event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood awareness, friendship and support.

At the events, residents will have the opportunity to meet local law enforcement members and other first responders while enjoying refreshments in a family environment.

The event schedule is as follows:

-Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 5 to 6 p.m. – hot dog meal, door prizes, family activities, life-size Mancala, Plinko, martial arts demonstration

-Arnold Heights Pool, 4000 N.W. 46th St., 6 to 8 p.m. – swim party with door prizes

-"F" Street Community Center, 1225 "F" St., 5 to 7 p.m. – family activities, hotdogs, door prizes

-Henry Park, 44th and Prescott Ave., 7 p.m.– food trucks arrive at 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m. Free popcorn will be available, but food trucks will charge for food.

More information on National Night Out is available at natw.org. More information on the Lincoln Police Department is available at police.lincoln.ne.gov. More information on the Parks and Recreation Department is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

