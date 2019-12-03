Celebrating Christmas in Minden

As we head into December, we find out what visitors can expect for the 2019 edition of the Minden Christmas celebration.

"We've added a selfie station new this year," Chamber of Commerce Administrator Kathi Schutz said. "This is a great chance for people to make memories by taking pictures of the Christmas lights behind them on the courthouse." Many of the traditions still continue. The city crowned it's Miss Christmas City, which is a tradition that happens every year despite some challenging weather over the weekend of November 30 and December 1. "Our pageant queen then flips the switch to light the courthouse," Schutz said.

The city of Minden does quite a bit of work to get the celebration going every year, and there are about 10,000 lights that make up the downtown light display. "The lights started in 1915, and another tradition we have is the Light of the World pageant," Schutz said. "This pageant tradition got started in 1946, and it's performed on the lawn of the courthouse, and we have about 100 actors who go out and perform the story of the birth of Christ."

There are more activities coming up the weekend of December 7 and 8. "We have our Art on the Square, where we host local artists at the Minden Opera House," Schutz said. "We have our 5K run, and on Sunday we have a community choir, and we are going to have a tour of homes. Also on Sunday, the "Light of the World" pageant will perform at 7 p.m." A tradition that started this year is the making of commemorative ornaments. "You can pick them up at the Chamber office or at the Opera House," Schutz said. "If you just want to see the lights, they are on every night." For more information, to go mindenne.org.