Celebrating all moms for Mother's Day 2020

Mother's Day is always a special day, as we all celebrate our moms, but for a lot of families, Mother's Day 2020 won't look like years past. For many foster moms, they say everyday is a gift to them.

For Heather Sams, watching kids overcome challenges and grow is one of her favorite parts about being a foster mom.

Twenty years is how long Heather Sams has been a foster mom. Right now, she fosters two kids and adopted five kids from foster care in July 2019. She has two biological kids of her own as well.

For her, Mother's Day 2020 will be a reminder of the time she spent fostering at least 30 kids so far.

Sams decided to foster when she started working for the non-profit organization CEDARS in Lincoln. She witnessed two young kids go without a home for three months. That's when Sams knew the role she'd now take on would be a special one.

As a foster mom, Sams tells 10/11 one of the most rewarding aspects of fostering is knowing she's supporting other moms at the same time.

"So, say I have your children, and your child is in foster care, I get to work with you and lift you up as you get in your journey to getting your kids back," Sams tells 10/11.

For Sams, watching kids overcome challenges and grow is one of her favorite parts about being a foster mom, and she says, "Something happened, and they can't be with their parents. They have to go to a new home, and of course, they're going to act a little different. If you're patient and you give them a little bit of time then, they'll get back to normal, the normal, wonderful kids that they are."

Sams doesn't consider herself to be a saint or anything like that. She says she's just another mom doing what moms do: raising kids. Sams' advice for those thinking about becoming a foster mom: do it, but make sure to have patience.

Sams tells 10/11 this Mother's Day, she won't get a chance to see some of her older foster kids since they now live in Hawaii. She thinks her kids at home are going to surprise her with homemade squirrel picnic tables as gifts this year.

To be a foster mom means providing a child with a stable, loving home, and like any other parent, fostering kids takes patience and understanding.

When Precious Perry first became a foster mom in August 2019, she never thought it would happen during a pandemic and social distancing, but just like anything else she deals with as a mom, she approaches it with an open mind.

That's what first gave Perry a soft-spot for fostering teenagers. Perry says many teens who end up in foster care face different challenges and require a little bit more care, but for her, that's perfectly okay.

"You have to give them unconditional love because they make mistakes. It's human. That's a natural response. That's a natural situation. You still have to provide them [with] support and love," says Perry.

The most important thing to Perry as a foster mom is making sure she always gives kids a nurturing, loving, comfortable and safe environment.

Perry tells 10/11, "We do different things. We cook. We clean together. I just try to do the best that I can to be that support for them. Whatever they need me to do or need me to be, I try to do the best that I can to meet that need."

Right now, Perry is fostering a 13-year-old, a 17-year old and an 18-year-old. For every child who walks through Perry's home, she considers them each a blessing.

Perry says working in a juvenile detention center for 17 years helps her understand where many teens are coming from and their life experiences.

She plans on spending this Mother's Day at home, enjoying a family barbecue.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a foster parent, visit CEDARS' website.