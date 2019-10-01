Celebration of life for breast cancer survivors

For the rest of this month, expect to see CHI Health St. Elizabeth glowing pink at night.

Tuesday night dozens of breast cancer survivors gathered for a formal dinner at the hospital to celebrate life.

The women heard from CHI Health Senior Vice President who is also a breast cancer survivor, got to swap stories, got goodie bags and took lots of pictures under the lit up hospital.

A Lincoln teacher says she went in for her third mammogram and failed. That's when her breast cancer story started.

"I started blogging, I started a Facebook blog and I invited all my friends and family and I just thought if I was going to go through this, people were going to hear my story," said Kristy Kotik of Lincoln.

Kotik says because of this she has met amazing women who are like her sisters.

For her Tuesday night was about honoring herself, her friends, and her mom who died three months before she was diagnosed.

