Centennial Public Schools cancels classes due to 'widespread illness'

Centennial Public Schools has canceled classes for both Wednesday and Thursday due to widespread illness.

According to a message sent to parents and posted on Facebook, due to the high percentage of students and staff that have been sick over the past few days, classes will not be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Parent-teacher conferences are still planned to go on as normal over those nights, according to a Facebook post by Centennial Public Schools, although daycare will not be provided.

Athletic and musical practices will also go on as scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, but the college fair scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.