Center for People in Need changing food, diaper distribution to drive-through format

The Center for People in Need is closing its doors to all visitors and focusing on distributing food and diapers.

Beginning Monday, March 23, food and diapers will now be distributed in a drive-through process with pre-bagged food being placed directly into client's vehicles.

They'll distribute Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Tuesdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., clients are limited to one distribution each week.

English Language Learning classes and the Center's donation room are closed until further notice, but staff is still available to assist by phone or email at 402.473.4357 or info@cfpin.org.

They are asking for more volunteers.

A press release said any health adult who has not traveled or experienced symptoms of illness is welcome to help sort and bag food. To limit the number of volunteers in the building, people are asked sign up for shifts at cfpin.org. Anyone with questions regarding volunteering should contact Ashton Juarez-Bundy at 402.476.4357 x116.

They're also asking for donations.

"Response to this crisis is stretching the Center’s already thin resources. Monetary donations are needed now more than ever," the release said.

Donations may be used to purchase additional distribution bags, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, diapers and food for our low-income clients who could not afford to stock-up on these supplies before the crisis. For more information or to make a gift, please visit cfpin.org or call Jo Ann Emerson at 402.473.3019. Note, we have not and will not ask volunteers to call or go door-to-door asking for donations.

"Food insecurity does not go away during an emergency, and we anticipate an increase in need as the economic effects of this pandemic hit our community," the release said. "Many families depend on us to have adequate food at home, and we will continue to serve our community as long as possible during this national emergency."

