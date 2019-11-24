Center for People in Need gives food for Thanksgiving meals

Hundreds of Lincoln families will have a Thanksgiving dinner on their table thanks to the Center for People in Need.

The non-profit held its annual Thanksgiving food distribution event over the weekend, giving families like Megan Cleveland's a chance to get everything they need for a healthy and filling Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's been a rough couple months for us so this is really cool that we'll have the opportunity to have a lot of fresh actual produce, and real food for our Thanksgiving," Cleveland said.

The event will continue Monday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Center for People in Need, located near North 27th and Fairfield Street. Participants do need a Center Card, but they can get one at the event.

For more information click here.