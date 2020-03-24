Center of People in Need use drive-through food distribution to help the hungry

With new rules about social distancing and limits on the number of people that can be in a location, the Center for People in Need is still serving the community.

They started a new way to distribute food through a drive-through. Clients can drive up to the parking lot, check in with their Center Card and have groceries loaded in their car. All without leaving their vehicle.

"It's critical," said Steve Sheridan, Center for People in Need." There's a pandemic going on, but people still need to eat and there's a lot of people out there really depending on the food that we have, so we're doing the best we can to keep this going."

The distribution will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Clients do need a Center Card, but individuals impacted by the pandemic who need a temporary card can show up and ask for one.