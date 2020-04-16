Central District Health Department: over 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele, along with Teresa Anderson with the Central District Health Department addressed the community's fight against COVID-19 during a Thursday briefing.

Anderson said the news to report is increasingly bad, saying there are now over 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Central District and that the number will continue to increase. She went on to say that the virus is very difficult to control and it's frustrating that they can't catch up to the virus, but that everyday they are learning more about the coronavirus.

"We are going to be honest with you and provide daily counts to you. Our expectation is that everyday we will see a large number of cases and everyday we will see a large number of deaths. We believe we won’t peak for another week and a half. I would desperately love to be wrong about all of this, but if we take lessons on what's been happening in other parts of the county, the writing's on the wall. We have a chance of reducing the amount of cases by social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when we’re sick," said Anderson.

Anderson also said they expect the number of infected workers to continue to grow at long term care facilities, as currently eight facilities in the district have positive cases.

Anderson also spoke on the effect the numbers are having on the healthcare system, saying it is currently being taxed. She said CHI Health St. Francis is keeping up with their 17 ventilators but because more sick people are coming to the hospital, they are needing to transfer people to other hospitals that need ventilators as well.

She also said that there are not enough special nurses to attend to the special ventilators, but that CHI has brought other trained nurse to St. Francis that are trained to help run the ventilators.

Mayor Roger Steele thanked the essential workers in the community for keeping people safe, feed and helping to keep the city running.