Central District no longer reporting daily COVID case counts

The Central District Health Department, based in Grand Island, announced Tuesday that it would no longer report COVID-19 cases daily.

In a Facebook message posted late Tuesday, the district said, "...we are noting a delay in receiving test results. Due to this delay, we will now post new numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

The district pointed to changes in testing and reporting processes, and noted a delay in receiving results related to those changes.

The district covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties. According to information from the state Department of Health and Human services, Hall County had a total of 1,344 COVID cases as of Tuesday. Hamilton County had 46 cases and Merrick County had 23. That makes a total of 1,413 cases district-wide.

DHHS figures as of Tuesday showed Douglas County in the Omaha area with 1,668 cases. Dakota County in northeast Nebraska had 1,362 cases.

The Two Rivers Health Department Tuesday reported a district wide total of 879 cases, including 724 in Dawson County and 116 in Buffalo County.

A late Tuesday report from the South Heartland District Health Department indicated 227 cases in Adams County, 14 in Clay County, 5 in Webster County and none in Nuckolls County for a district-wide total of 246 COVID cases.

