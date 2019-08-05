Central Lincoln community center tackles high obesity rates with free preschool program

A community center in Central Lincoln has a goal of tackling high obesity rates in their area with a free preschool program. The preschool called Fit Together, will start in the fall at the F Street Community Center.

Fit Together will provide fitness programming for preschoolers and their parents. Those at the community center say it’s needed because data shows kindergartners in that neighborhood have higher obesity rates than average kids.

Staff there said the key to solving that may lie in getting the whole family involved.

“We wanted it to be an opportunity to introduce fitness together, thus the name Fit Together so that families can play together, learn together and get fit together,” said Mary Johnson, F Street Community Center Learning Center Supervisor.

The preschool has room for 20 children and their guardian. Registration is first-come first-serve. You can sign up at the Parks and Recreation website (Keyword: Fit Together).