Central Nebraska gets hit by severe weather

Severe weather in central Nebraska caused damage throughout the area as overnight storms passed through the region.

So far, there has been damage reported in Kenesaw, NE.

Adams County Emergency Management also reported many branches down throughout Hastings, including some uprooted trees.

The National Weather Services in Hastings said they have multiple reports of 60 to 70 mile per hour winds in causing tree damage.

Grand Island police are also reporting downed tree limbs around town.