Challenges & changes during COVID-19 pandemic for pediatric unit at Bryan Health

On Friday, Bryan Health officials shared the challenges and changes they're experiencing during the pandemic when it comes to moms and babies.

So far this month, more than 65 babies have been born within the Bryan Health System. Nurses and physicians are wearing personal protective equipment and they're adapting as a way to keep everyone safe.

"In our pediatric unit only one parent can visit, which is challenging especially if it's a young child. So, supporting our families through that. For the birth experience, again we only limit it to one visitor. We want it to be that emotional support person so the mother can have that family-centered birth experience that she was hoping for with the partner of her choice to have that once in a lifetime experience," said Alexa Lewis, Nursing Director for Women's and Children's Services at Bryan Health.

Bryan Health officials stressed the continued use of face coverings as many families will likely celebrate Mother's Day this weekend.

Physicians said that when everyone is wearing a mask, it prevents the chances of droplets from becoming airborne and spreading COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 5,058 people have been tested, of those 637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, nearly 4,000 people have tested negative and there are 424 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 20 COVID-19 patients, and officials said there are two pending patients.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said six of those patients are on ventilators, seven patients are in the ICU, five are in the Progressive Care Unit, and eight are in the General Care Unit.

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics

Bryan Health officials said a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will likely happen sometime next week in Crete for community-wide testing. A date, time and location has not been determined just yet.

There are also plans to have a mobile testing clinic next week in Lincoln, specifically at cultural centers, as leaders said it would be to reach under-served areas. A date, time and location has not been determined just yet.