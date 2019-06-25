Chance of severe storms Tuesday evening

A weak cold front will stall in the region Tuesday. This in combination with outflow boundaries left over from Monday night's thunderstorms and an upper level disturbance moving through means there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance looks to be late afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be severe. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

There is another chance of showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday as another upper level disturbance moves through the region. Some isolated severe storms are possible.

An upper level high pressure ridge should build into the area Friday and remain through the weekend. This is going to lead to hot temperatures and humid conditions. A stray shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out during the late afternoon and early evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds becoming west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be severe. Lows in the low to mid 60s. Northeast winds become southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.