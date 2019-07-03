Chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout holiday weekend

Random thunderstorms will again develop during the heating of the day Wednesday afternoon, evening, but coverage will be widely scattered to isolated. The severe threat looks to be low, but an isolated storm intensifying to produce some small hail can't be ruled out.

Chances for periodic thunderstorms will continue from Independence Day through the weekend into next week. (Source: KOLN)

Chances for periodic thunderstorms will continue from Independence Day through the weekend into next week. This means there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. No day looks to be a complete washout at this time, but there will be parts of the day and evening that will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. At this time, it looks like the late afternoon and evening has the best chance most days. Some of these storms could be severe. With the Independence Day holiday on Thursday and many outdoor activities likely planned through the week, make sure you stay tuned to the latest forecast and have multiple ways to get severe weather information.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the low to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. South winds at 5 to 15 mph.