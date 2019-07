Chance the Rapper coming to Omaha in October

Chance The Rapper announced Monday he will be making a stop in Omaha as part of his next tour.

The popular rapper will come to the CHI Health Center on October 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, August 2nd at 10 am at chanceraps.com/tour.

The innovative GRAMMY award-winner will kick off the 35-stop tour on September 14th.

Chance The Rapper 2019 North American The Big Day Tour Dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Saturday, September 14, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, September 20, 2019 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful

Saturday, September 21, 2019 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Saturday, September 28, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Friday, October 4, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, October 11, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Monday, October 14, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thursday, October 17, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, October 20, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Thursday, October 24, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Saturday, October 26, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Sunday, October 27, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Tuesday, October 29, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Friday, November 1, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, November 4, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Thursday, November 7, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Friday, November 8, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Sunday, November 10, 2019 Miami, FL Miami Beach Pop