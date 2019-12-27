Change in tobacco laws confusing local businesses

It's now illegal to sell tobacco or vaping products to anyone under the age of 21.

(SOURCE: KOLN).

We heard from you, that's confusing local businesses that are left wondering what they're supposed to do.

10/11 NOW called ten smoke and vape shops to see if they are enforcing the new law and heard all kinds of responses, some are following it, some are not, and some didn't even know about it.

Since 1987, the age requirement to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products has been 18.

Until a week ago, when the president signed a spending bill which included raising the minimum tobacco age to 21.

Local businesses say there's a grey area when it comes to the law change.

"No one knows, I mean everyone is in the dark,” said Cheapest Damn Cigarettes Owner, Jim Harman.

When signed, there was no effective date and it was suggested enforcement wouldn't happen for 6-9 months.

But the FDA released this statement, "It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product, including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available".

"Oh yeah, everybody is confused but that's pretty typical, when you're dealing with the government or the state, we never know,” said Harman.

Jim Harman recently got an email from the federal government saying the law is effective immediately.

"It said that Trump signed the bill and that's all I got out of it. Everybody local, is the people I'm going to deal with, we're just staying the way it is for now,” said Harman.

10/11 NOW called 10 businesses that sell tobacco or vape products to see if they are enforcing law change and found three are not selling to those under 21, one is, one didn't know about the law change, and five did not give an answer.

As for Harman, he's staying with 18 until next Wednesday when Nebraska law was supposed to change to 19.

"It's going to be, we're just going to continue on and not worry about it, for now, that's about all you can do,” said Harman.

In a tweet, the FDA says it plans on publishing a final rule updating its current regulations solely to carry out the amendments made by the legislation within the next 180 days, or roughly six months.