Change made in disciplinary action against Trooper Flick

A Nebraska State Trooper who was previously terminated in connection to a fatal crash has been returned to work in a different capacity.

According to a release by the Nebraska State Patrol, the action is a result of a settlement agreement with the Troopers’ union through the arbitration process.

The release states Trooper Tim Flick was terminated in December 2017 after an internal investigation sustained a finding of "Conduct Unbecoming with respect to dishonesty and the completeness of reports he submitted" regarding a crash in which he was involved that claimed the life of a South Dakota man.

However, as a result of new information provided to NSP in 2018 by Flick’s new attorney, NSP conducted a supplemental internal investigation, the release states.

As a result of that investigation, Colonel John Bolduc determined that modifying the discipline and the findings was appropriate in order to settle the case.

The NSP release says the internal investigation determined that Trooper Flick’s actions do not meet the threshold of intentional dishonesty.

Since December 2017, criminal charges filed against Flick were dropped, the Nebraska Crime Commission has taken no action against his law enforcement certification, and a federal investigation has yielded no charges.

Earlier, a grand jury found no fault with Flick’s handling of the events preceding the crash or crash scene.

On Tuesday, Flick returned to NSP, fulfilling a sworn, but non-enforcement role within the agency.

Trooper Flick was given a 30-day, unpaid suspension, which is the longest possible under the union contract. He will receive back pay, minus the suspension.