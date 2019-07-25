Changes and additions to mark 150th year of Nebraska State Fair

State fair organizers prepare for the 150th Nebraska State Fair with many old favorites but also some new additions as well.

On Thursday Nebraska State Fair Executive Director, Lori Cox sat down to talk with Local4 Today about the changes and additions to the Nebraska State Fair.

"We are really excited about the opportunity for the 150th, and the fun thing about fair management is asking ourselves, what are we going to do that's different than just the fireworks and birthday cake. But a lot of changes," said Cox.

Some of those changes include a new main entrance at the front of the grounds, changes to the layout, entertainment from the east side has been expanded back into the core strip, expanding of the family fun zone, as well as the entertainment area.

With entertainment being on the of the main factors of those coming to the fair, organizers have condensed 12 shows into 11 days of fair fun.

You can also find the new entertainment like the Rough Stock Rodeo, polo matches and much more entertainment to add.

The fair runs from August 23rd- September 2nd. Learn more by visiting www.statefair.org.