Changes may be coming to Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area

Over 50 business owners met Wednesday night to voice their concerns over possible changes coming to a lake in Ogallala.

Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area saw an unprecedented number of visitors in 2018 and 2019. The Nebraska game and parks is working to place restrictions and enforcement to control the crowds.

Business owners are worried that the restrictions will affect business, which many say is their whole livelihood. They met tonight to get on the same page and to come up with ideas ahead of a public information forum to be held January 16th at the Lake McConaughy Visitors' Center where the Nebraska game and parks will address the public.